StockMarketWire.com - IT company Computacenter said it had entered into exclusive talks to acquire BT's domestic operations in France.
The acquisition would enable Computacenter to strengthen its position in the French networking market and increase the number of its major domestic customers in France, the company said.
The transaction, subject to consultations with works councils over a minimum period of two months, would adhere to any additional French Government guidance issued as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and would then be subject to regulatory approval, with completion expected to take place by the end of 2020.
At 9:53am: [LON:CCC] Computacenter PLC share price was +58.5p at 1120.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
