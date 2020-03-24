StockMarketWire.com - Legal services company Gateley pulled its interim dividend to preserve cash and said its activity had reduced since the start of March as a result of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to its clients and staff.
The company cancelled its interim dividend of 2.9p per share, which was due for payment on 31 March and said it was taking 'the prudent step to suspend financial guidance going forward until both the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic becomes clearer.'
'When the board has visibility on the impact of the virus on the Company's full year performance, we will provide a further trading update,' it added.
