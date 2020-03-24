StockMarketWire.com - Fintech group TruFin said it expected to post a deeper annual loss when it releases its annual results in May.
Pre-tax losses for the year through January from continuing operations would amount to £11.8m, compared to losses of £9.8m in 2018.
Gross revenue from continuing operations was seen rising to £7.3m up from £4.4m.
TruFin said it had £4.6m of cash or cash equivalents but that the company 'remains capital constrained'.
That constrained position my continue for the short to medium term, in part, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it said.
The company is also facing ongoing uncertainty amongst potential lenders concerning the intentions of largest shareholder Arrowgrass Master Fund, which announced in September that it would be closing its fund and selling investments.
At 10:01am: [LON:TRU] Trufin Plc Ord Npv share price was -4.5p at 17.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
