StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company 888 warned of a high-single-digit-million dollar hit to earnings should the severe disruption to global sporting events continue until September 2020.
'Should severe disruption to global sporting events continue until September 2020, the Board estimates a potential impact on group (earnings) EBITDA in the current financial year of up to high single digit millions of dollars,' the company said.
In the event of a prolonged period of global macro-economic uncertainty, it was 'possible that consumer spending across the group's online gaming product verticals may also become impacted,' it added.
The update arrived sad that its performance in the current financial year to date had been underpinned by continued progress in its casino and sport verticals, with each recording average daily revenue 24% ahead of the prior year.
New customer acquisition across the its B2C business in the year to date had been 20% higher year-on-year with B2C average daily deposits 32% higher year-on-year, the company added.
At 10:09am: (LON:888) 888 Holdings PLC share price was +27.9p at 111.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
