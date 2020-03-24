StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Prudential                               909.40      +14.22%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1210.30      +13.37%
Polymetal International                 1282.50      +13.35%
Evraz                                    236.95      +12.78%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1263.30      +12.05%
Sainsbury (J)                            192.15       -3.64%
Itv                                       57.98       -3.40%
Taylor Wimpey                            110.35       -3.24%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           3080.50       -1.61%
Kingfisher                               141.28       -1.48%

FTSE 250
888 Holdings                             111.20      +33.17%
Sig                                       24.12      +28.30%
Iwg                                      161.65      +22.23%
3I Infrastructure                        225.50      +21.24%
Airtel Africa                             46.45      +19.35%
Games Workshop Group                    3991.00       -7.01%
Wh Smith                                 855.75       -6.78%
Vistry Group                             571.25       -6.04%
Bellway                                 1890.75       -3.80%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           272.95       -3.79%

AIM
Shield Therapeutics                       75.50      +39.81%
Iqe                                       27.86      +39.30%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.17      +34.62%
Modern Water                               0.63      +32.63%
Rockhopper Exploration                     5.25      +31.25%
Edenville Energy                           0.02      -25.00%
Artemis Aim Vct 2                         20.00      -20.00%
Medaphor Group                             7.25      -17.14%
Ukrproduct Group                           4.00      -15.79%
Applied Graphene Materials                 8.50      -15.00%

Overall Market
Low & Bonar                                9.59      +44.43%
Shield Therapeutics                       75.50      +39.81%
Iqe                                       27.86      +39.30%
Nostrum Oil & Gas                          5.38      +36.20%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.17      +34.62%
Edenville Energy                           0.02      -25.00%
Artemis Aim Vct 2                         20.00      -20.00%
Medaphor Group                             7.25      -17.14%
RPS Group                                 40.05      -15.86%
Ukrproduct Group                           4.00      -15.79%