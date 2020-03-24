FTSE 100 Prudential 909.40 +14.22% Royal Dutch Shell 1210.30 +13.37% Polymetal International 1282.50 +13.35% Evraz 236.95 +12.78% Royal Dutch Shell 1263.30 +12.05% Sainsbury (J) 192.15 -3.64% Itv 57.98 -3.40% Taylor Wimpey 110.35 -3.24% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 3080.50 -1.61% Kingfisher 141.28 -1.48% FTSE 250 888 Holdings 111.20 +33.17% Sig 24.12 +28.30% Iwg 161.65 +22.23% 3I Infrastructure 225.50 +21.24% Airtel Africa 46.45 +19.35% Games Workshop Group 3991.00 -7.01% Wh Smith 855.75 -6.78% Vistry Group 571.25 -6.04% Bellway 1890.75 -3.80% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 272.95 -3.79% FTSE 350 888 Holdings 111.20 +33.17% Sig 24.12 +28.30% Iwg 161.65 +22.23% 3I Infrastructure 225.50 +21.24% Airtel Africa 46.45 +19.35% Games Workshop Group 3991.00 -7.01% Wh Smith 855.75 -6.78% Vistry Group 571.25 -6.04% Bellway 1890.75 -3.80% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 272.95 -3.79% AIM Shield Therapeutics 75.50 +39.81% Iqe 27.86 +39.30% Firestone Diamonds 0.17 +34.62% Modern Water 0.63 +32.63% Rockhopper Exploration 5.25 +31.25% Edenville Energy 0.02 -25.00% Artemis Aim Vct 2 20.00 -20.00% Medaphor Group 7.25 -17.14% Ukrproduct Group 4.00 -15.79% Applied Graphene Materials 8.50 -15.00% Overall Market Low & Bonar 9.59 +44.43% Shield Therapeutics 75.50 +39.81% Iqe 27.86 +39.30% Nostrum Oil & Gas 5.38 +36.20% Firestone Diamonds 0.17 +34.62% Edenville Energy 0.02 -25.00% Artemis Aim Vct 2 20.00 -20.00% Medaphor Group 7.25 -17.14% RPS Group 40.05 -15.86% Ukrproduct Group 4.00 -15.79%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -