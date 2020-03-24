StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Prudential                               911.60      +14.49%
Jd Sports Fashion                        412.10      +13.28%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              6572.50      +12.93%
Carnival                                 934.20      +12.83%
Evraz                                    235.75      +12.21%
Taylor Wimpey                            110.90       -2.76%
Itv                                       58.86       -1.93%
Ocado Group                             1245.25       -1.60%
Unilever                                3873.50       -1.50%
Johnson Matthey                         1825.25       -1.47%

FTSE 250
888 Holdings                             111.80      +33.89%
Sig                                       23.74      +26.28%
3I Infrastructure                        231.00      +24.19%
Cineworld Group                           50.05      +23.28%
Iwg                                      162.00      +22.50%
Games Workshop Group                    3907.00       -8.97%
Vistry Group                             572.00       -5.92%
Wh Smith                                 882.00       -3.92%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           273.45       -3.61%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 183.35       -3.55%

FTSE 350
AIM
Deltex Medical Group                       1.75      +94.44%
Iqe                                       27.86      +39.30%
Shield Therapeutics                       73.50      +36.11%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.17      +34.62%
EKF Diagnostics Holdings                  25.95      +31.39%
Edenville Energy                           0.02      -25.00%
Artemis Aim Vct 2                         20.00      -20.00%
Medaphor Group                             7.25      -17.14%
Ukrproduct Group                           4.00      -15.79%
Applied Graphene Materials                 8.50      -15.00%

Overall Market
