FTSE 100 Prudential 911.60 +14.49% Jd Sports Fashion 412.10 +13.28% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 6572.50 +12.93% Carnival 934.20 +12.83% Evraz 235.75 +12.21% Taylor Wimpey 110.90 -2.76% Itv 58.86 -1.93% Ocado Group 1245.25 -1.60% Unilever 3873.50 -1.50% Johnson Matthey 1825.25 -1.47% FTSE 250 888 Holdings 111.80 +33.89% Sig 23.74 +26.28% 3I Infrastructure 231.00 +24.19% Cineworld Group 50.05 +23.28% Iwg 162.00 +22.50% Games Workshop Group 3907.00 -8.97% Vistry Group 572.00 -5.92% Wh Smith 882.00 -3.92% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 273.45 -3.61% Crest Nicholson Holdings 183.35 -3.55% FTSE 350 888 Holdings 111.80 +33.89% Sig 23.74 +26.28% 3I Infrastructure 231.00 +24.19% Cineworld Group 50.05 +23.28% Iwg 162.00 +22.50% Games Workshop Group 3907.00 -8.97% Vistry Group 572.00 -5.92% Wh Smith 882.00 -3.92% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 273.45 -3.61% Crest Nicholson Holdings 183.35 -3.55% AIM Deltex Medical Group 1.75 +94.44% Iqe 27.86 +39.30% Shield Therapeutics 73.50 +36.11% Firestone Diamonds 0.17 +34.62% EKF Diagnostics Holdings 25.95 +31.39% Edenville Energy 0.02 -25.00% Artemis Aim Vct 2 20.00 -20.00% Medaphor Group 7.25 -17.14% Ukrproduct Group 4.00 -15.79% Applied Graphene Materials 8.50 -15.00% Overall Market Deltex Medical Group 1.75 +94.44% Low & Bonar 9.34 +40.66% Iqe 27.86 +39.30% Nostrum Oil & Gas 5.40 +36.71% Shield Therapeutics 73.50 +36.11% Edenville Energy 0.02 -25.00% Artemis Aim Vct 2 20.00 -20.00% Medaphor Group 7.25 -17.14% Ukrproduct Group 4.00 -15.79% Applied Graphene Materials 8.50 -15.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -