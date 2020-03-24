StockMarketWire.com - Spirits company Diageo said the head of its North American business, Deirdre Mahlan, would retire at the end of June.
She would be replaced by Debra Crew, who joined Diageo's board last April and was a former chief executive of tobacco company Reynolds American.
'I am proud and privileged to have enjoyed a long and exciting career in Diageo and its predecessor companies,' Mahlan said.
'I have particularly enjoyed my last five years leading the North America business, seeing it grow and prosper, working with my colleagues, in partnership with our key distributors who support and drive our business in this market.'
