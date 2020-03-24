StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group Unilever said it would contribute €100m to help the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic through donations of soap, sanitiser, bleach and food The company said it would also offer €500m of cash flow relief across its value chain, through early payment for smaller suppliers and extending credit to retail customers.
Unilever said it would protect its workforce from sudden drops in pay for up to three months.
Employees, contractors and others who the company managed or who worked on its sites, on a full or part-time basis, would be covered.
The coverage would apply to workers not already covered by government plans or by their direct employer.
'Our strong cash flow and balance sheet mean that we can, and should, give this additional support,' chief executive Alan Jope said.
At 1:18pm: [LON:ULVR] Unilever PLC share price was -57p at 3875.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: