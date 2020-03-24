StockMarketWire.com - Telecom company BT said it was in talks to sell its French operations to computer services group Computacenter.
The assets generated revenue of around £104m (€118m) in the year through march 2019.
The transaction is subject to consultations with works councils over a minimum period of two months, BT said.
It would then be subject to regulatory approval, with completion expected to take place by the end of 2020.
The operations include management and maintenance of IT and network infrastructure, as well as networking and related professional services.
At 1:22pm:
[LON:BT.A] Bt Group PLC share price was +7.34p at 125.12p
[LON:CCC] Computacenter PLC share price was +122.5p at 1184.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
