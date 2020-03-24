StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Prudential said it as was considering other options for its US business Jackson apart from an initial public offering, as the spread of the coronavirus roils markets.
Prudential said its business was 'financially resilient', while reiterating the risk-based capital ratio at Jackson was 366% at 31 December.
The company announced plans earlier this month for a potential IPO of Jackson following pressure from investor Third Point to split its US and Asian operations.
At 1:35pm: [LON:PRU] Prudential PLC share price was +123.7p at 919.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
