FTSE 100 Carnival 975.70 +17.84% Prudential 917.50 +15.23% Evraz 238.40 +13.47% Rsa Insurance Group 370.85 +13.44% Royal Dutch Shell 1207.60 +13.11% Ocado Group 1223.25 -3.34% Itv 58.19 -3.05% Sainsbury (J) 193.68 -2.87% Johnson Matthey 1812.50 -2.16% Taylor Wimpey 112.53 -1.33% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 52.78 +30.00% 888 Holdings 107.25 +28.44% Sig 23.73 +26.22% 3I Infrastructure 228.25 +22.72% Iwg 160.43 +21.31% Games Workshop Group 3881.00 -9.58% Vistry Group 581.50 -4.36% Crest Nicholson Holdings 182.70 -3.89% Hill & Smith Holdings 1120.50 -3.15% Mccarthy & Stone 49.06 -3.04% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 52.78 +30.00% 888 Holdings 107.25 +28.44% Sig 23.73 +26.22% 3I Infrastructure 228.25 +22.72% Iwg 160.43 +21.31% Games Workshop Group 3881.00 -9.58% Vistry Group 581.50 -4.36% Crest Nicholson Holdings 182.70 -3.89% Ocado Group 1223.25 -3.34% Hill & Smith Holdings 1120.50 -3.15% AIM Deltex Medical Group 1.70 +88.89% Iqe 27.80 +39.00% Firestone Diamonds 0.17 +34.62% EKF Diagnostics Holdings 26.20 +32.66% M Winkworth 95.00 +31.03% Hardide 13.50 -40.00% Artemis Aim Vct 2 20.00 -20.00% Ukrproduct Group 4.00 -15.79% Applied Graphene Materials 8.50 -15.00% Ascent Resources 2.12 -15.00% Overall Market Deltex Medical Group 1.70 +88.89% Iqe 27.80 +39.00% Firestone Diamonds 0.17 +34.62% EKF Diagnostics Holdings 26.20 +32.66% M Winkworth 95.00 +31.03% Hardide 13.50 -40.00% Artemis Aim Vct 2 20.00 -20.00% RPS Group 39.20 -17.65% Ukrproduct Group 4.00 -15.79% Applied Graphene Materials 8.50 -15.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -