FTSE 100
Carnival                                 975.70      +17.84%
Prudential                               917.50      +15.23%
Evraz                                    238.40      +13.47%
Rsa Insurance Group                      370.85      +13.44%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1207.60      +13.11%
Ocado Group                             1223.25       -3.34%
Itv                                       58.19       -3.05%
Sainsbury (J)                            193.68       -2.87%
Johnson Matthey                         1812.50       -2.16%
Taylor Wimpey                            112.53       -1.33%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           52.78      +30.00%
888 Holdings                             107.25      +28.44%
Sig                                       23.73      +26.22%
3I Infrastructure                        228.25      +22.72%
Iwg                                      160.43      +21.31%
Games Workshop Group                    3881.00       -9.58%
Vistry Group                             581.50       -4.36%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 182.70       -3.89%
Hill & Smith Holdings                   1120.50       -3.15%
Mccarthy & Stone                          49.06       -3.04%

AIM
Deltex Medical Group                       1.70      +88.89%
Iqe                                       27.80      +39.00%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.17      +34.62%
EKF Diagnostics Holdings                  26.20      +32.66%
M Winkworth                               95.00      +31.03%
Hardide                                   13.50      -40.00%
Artemis Aim Vct 2                         20.00      -20.00%
Ukrproduct Group                           4.00      -15.79%
Applied Graphene Materials                 8.50      -15.00%
Ascent Resources                           2.12      -15.00%

