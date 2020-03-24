StockMarketWire.com - Pet product retailer and veterinary group Pets at Home said it had kept its stores and veterinary practices in the UK open to provide 'essential' products and services.
The company's grooming salons, however, had been closed.
The UK government recently mandated a shutdown of non-essential businesses, such as pubs, restaurants, clothing and electronics stores.
'As a provider of pet care products and services, our stores, website and veterinary practices will remain open so we can focus our energies on providing essential pet products and emergency health care at a time when pets will play an increasingly vital role in our daily lives,' Pets at Home said.
'We have closed all of our grooming salons, with those colleagues redeployed to support our store teams.'
