StockMarketWire.com - Information and events group Ascential said a key finance conference in Amsterdam had been rescheduled to September, back from June, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision for the Money20/20 Europe conference was made following consultation with major customers, the Dutch government and the city of Amsterdam.
Earlier this month, Ascential defered the Cannes Lions festival for achievements in advertising to October, back from June, and also suspended its share buyback programme.
At 2:35pm: [LON:ASCL] Ascential PLC share price was +7.8p at 216.2p
