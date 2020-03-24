StockMarketWire.com - Sylvania Platinum confirmed it would produce no platinum in South Africa due to a 21-day government lockdown taking effect from midnight on 26 March.
The company said all of its mining operations would be impacted including the Sylvania dump operations, which would be placed on care and maintenance.
Operations would start being slowed from Wednesday in order to facilitate safe closure.
'Management currently anticipate the shutdown period to be approximately a calendar month based on associated logistics around shutting down and restarting mining and processing operations,' Sylvania Platinum said.
The company said it was unable to provide revised guidance yet, since there was still significant uncertainty around the full impact of the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic in general.
