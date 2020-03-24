StockMarketWire.com - Michael Gleeson, Executive Director, has transferred in 46,777 shares in the company on the 23rd March 2020 at a price of 174.28p. The Director now holds 46,777 shares representing 0.00% of the shares in issue.
NOTE: Release of award net of settlement of tax liabilities etc.
