StockMarketWire.com - Housing developer Abbey scrapped its interim dividend as recent government restrictions in the UK, Ireland and Czechia to combat Covid-19 have a 'very significant' impact on its business.
'At this stage it is not possible to estimate the full impact on our year end performance except to note it will be highly material,' the company said.
'Trading for the foreseeable future will be very reduced.'
Abbey said it had a 'good' net cash position as of 23 March, but cashflow would inevitably be stressed.
At 2:49pm: [LON:ABBY] Abbey PLC share price was -30p at 1135p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: