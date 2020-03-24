StockMarketWire.com - Fishing tackle retailer Angling Direct confirmed it had closed all of its retail stores in line with the UK government's latest Covid-19 containment measures.
Its distribution centre would continue to function and its online offering remained operational.
'The company notes the measures of support that have been put in place by the government and expects to be a beneficiary of all that are applicable to the company,' Angling Direct said.
'The wellbeing of the company's staff continues to be at the forefront of all decisions of the board and, in a fast-changing environment, the company will make further announcements as appropriate.'
At 2:54pm: [LON:ANG] Angling Direct Plc share price was -1.5p at 28p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
