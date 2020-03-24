StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Carnival                                1102.25      +33.12%
Evraz                                    248.60      +18.32%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1258.10      +17.84%
Prudential                               934.70      +17.40%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1309.90      +16.19%
Ocado Group                             1201.75       -5.04%
Itv                                       58.36       -2.77%
Johnson Matthey                         1812.00       -2.19%
Taylor Wimpey                            111.95       -1.84%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 5770.00       -1.62%

FTSE 250
Sig                                       24.37      +29.63%
888 Holdings                             107.05      +28.20%
Cineworld Group                           51.66      +27.24%
3I Infrastructure                        230.75      +24.06%
Energean Oil & Gas                       448.25      +23.31%
Games Workshop Group                    3921.00       -8.64%
Hill & Smith Holdings                   1105.00       -4.49%
Mccarthy & Stone                          48.53       -4.09%
Vistry Group                             584.75       -3.82%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 183.80       -3.31%

FTSE 350
AIM
Deltex Medical Group                       1.60      +77.78%
Iqe                                       27.19      +35.95%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.17      +34.62%
EKF Diagnostics Holdings                  26.20      +32.66%
Modern Water                               0.63      +32.63%
Hardide                                   16.00      -28.89%
Artemis Aim Vct 2                         20.00      -20.00%
Ukrproduct Group                           4.00      -15.79%
Applied Graphene Materials                 8.50      -15.00%
Ascent Resources                           2.13      -14.80%

Overall Market
Nostrum Oil & Gas                          5.47      +38.48%
RPS Group                                 37.93      -20.32%
Asa International Group  Ord Gbp1 W      106.50      -18.39%
