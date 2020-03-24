FTSE 100 Carnival 1102.25 +33.12% Evraz 248.60 +18.32% Royal Dutch Shell 1258.10 +17.84% Prudential 934.70 +17.40% Royal Dutch Shell 1309.90 +16.19% Ocado Group 1201.75 -5.04% Itv 58.36 -2.77% Johnson Matthey 1812.00 -2.19% Taylor Wimpey 111.95 -1.84% Reckitt Benckiser Group 5770.00 -1.62% FTSE 250 Sig 24.37 +29.63% 888 Holdings 107.05 +28.20% Cineworld Group 51.66 +27.24% 3I Infrastructure 230.75 +24.06% Energean Oil & Gas 448.25 +23.31% Games Workshop Group 3921.00 -8.64% Hill & Smith Holdings 1105.00 -4.49% Mccarthy & Stone 48.53 -4.09% Vistry Group 584.75 -3.82% Crest Nicholson Holdings 183.80 -3.31% FTSE 350 Carnival 1102.25 +33.12% Sig 24.37 +29.63% 888 Holdings 107.05 +28.20% Cineworld Group 51.66 +27.24% 3I Infrastructure 230.75 +24.06% Games Workshop Group 3921.00 -8.64% Ocado Group 1201.75 -5.04% Hill & Smith Holdings 1105.00 -4.49% Mccarthy & Stone 48.53 -4.09% Vistry Group 584.75 -3.82% AIM Deltex Medical Group 1.60 +77.78% Iqe 27.19 +35.95% Firestone Diamonds 0.17 +34.62% EKF Diagnostics Holdings 26.20 +32.66% Modern Water 0.63 +32.63% Hardide 16.00 -28.89% Artemis Aim Vct 2 20.00 -20.00% Ukrproduct Group 4.00 -15.79% Applied Graphene Materials 8.50 -15.00% Ascent Resources 2.13 -14.80% Overall Market Deltex Medical Group 1.60 +77.78% Nostrum Oil & Gas 5.47 +38.48% Iqe 27.19 +35.95% Firestone Diamonds 0.17 +34.62% Carnival 1102.25 +33.12% Hardide 16.00 -28.89% RPS Group 37.93 -20.32% Artemis Aim Vct 2 20.00 -20.00% Asa International Group Ord Gbp1 W 106.50 -18.39% Ukrproduct Group 4.00 -15.79%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
