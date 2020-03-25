Final Result
26/03/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit Plc (IHR)
26/03/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
26/03/2020 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (MED)
26/03/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
26/03/2020 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)
26/03/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
26/03/2020 BigBlu Broadband PLC (BBB)
26/03/2020 Bbgi Sicav S.A. (BBGI)
26/03/2020 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)
26/03/2020 EnQuest Plc (ENQ)
26/03/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
AGM / EGM
26/03/2020 RM PLC (RM.)
26/03/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)
Ex-Dividend
26/03/2020 Schroders Plc Non-Vtg Shs (SDRC)
26/03/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland Plc (STS)
26/03/2020 Schroders PLC (SDR)
26/03/2020 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)
26/03/2020 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)
26/03/2020 TCS Group Holding Plc (TCS)
26/03/2020 TCS Group Holding Plc (TCSA)
26/03/2020 Wynnstay Group PLC (WYN)
26/03/2020 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
26/03/2020 Value And Income Trust (VIN)
26/03/2020 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
26/03/2020 TR European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
26/03/2020 Pearson PLC (PSON)
26/03/2020 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
26/03/2020 Croma Security Solutions Group (CSSG)
26/03/2020 Globaldata PLC (DATA)
26/03/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
26/03/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
26/03/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
26/03/2020 Diverse Income Trust PLC(The) (DIVI)
26/03/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
26/03/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5)
26/03/2020 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
26/03/2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
26/03/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)
26/03/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com