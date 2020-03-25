StockMarketWire.com - Support services group DCC said it had acquired US-based Amerilab Technologies for approximately $85m.
The acquisition of Amerilab Technologies, a provider of contract manufacturing and related services in effervescent nutritional products, marked a further significant step in the execution of the strategy to build a business of scale in the world's largest health supplements and nutritional products market, DCC said.
'DCC will shortly close the financial year ending 31 March 2020 with a very modest level of net debt, substantial cash resources in excess of £1.5bn, a long-term debt profile with an average term of approximately six years and committed debt facilities of £400m,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
