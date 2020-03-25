StockMarketWire.com - Waste management company Biffa pulled its dividend and warned that the Covid-19 pandemic would result in a 'material impact' on performance as the 'significant disruption' to its operations from the coronavirus was expected to continue for several months.
'Given the rapidly changing dynamics in the external environment, it is extremely difficult to predict with any accuracy what the impact of Covid-19 will be on Biffa in 2021. It is however clear that the impact will be material and as such the group is not providing guidance at the current time,' Biffa said.
In an effort to maintain its balance sheet strength, the company said it would temporarily halt all current M&A activity, review all areas of its operating cost base, and pull its dividend for 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: