StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Centamin said it would delay publishing its annual results following a request from UK financial authorities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company also said it had no cases of Covid-19 amongst its workforce and had experienced 'no material' disruption to operations, supply chain or gold shipments so far.
'As with many countries globally, Egypt had temporarily closed the national borders to civilian travel until 15 April 2020, but borders remain open to goods and supplies,' Centamin said.
'To date, we have experienced no supply disruptions and have sufficient internationally sourced critical supplies stockpiled for the next quarter.'
'Centamin is a strong, resilient business with zero debt and US$348.9m in cash and liquid assets, as at 31 December 2019.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
