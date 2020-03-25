StockMarketWire.com - Food packing business Hilton Food said it had performed 'slightly ahead' of its expectations thanks to 'strong' year-on-year sales and volume growth during fiscal 2019 driven by its operations in Australia and the UK.
Hilton said it would delay the release of its preliminary results amid a request from UK financial authorities.
The company's business in Australia had 'performed well, delivering strong year-on-year growth, reflecting the volumes from the new plant in Heathwood in Brisbane, as well as incremental volumes from our plant in Victoria,' the company said.
'Hilton's trading outlook remains positive, with significant growth prospects underpinned by the previously announced expansion plans in Australia, in Central Europe (Fresh Food) and subsequently in New Zealand, as well as further opportunities arising from the move into fish via the Seachill acquisition and the roll-out of vegetarian products,' it added
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
