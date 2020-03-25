StockMarketWire.com - Regeneration specialist St. Modwen Properties said it adjourned its annual general meeting, originally planned for this Friday, and therefore a shareholder vote on its proposed final dividend.
Details of a reconvened AGM would be provided as soon as possible.
'Building on the growing momentum across our three business units in 2019, St. Modwen had a positive start to 2020,' the company said.
'However, the unprecedented recent events related to Covid-19 have started to cause significant disruption to the global and UK economy.'
'The duration and magnitude of this disruption and hence the impact on our financial results are impossible to predict at present, so our current focus is on making sure our employees and customers are safe, our balance sheet remains strong and our liquidity remains high.'
At 8:04am: [LON:SMP] St.Modwen Properties PLC share price was +2p at 324p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: