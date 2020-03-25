FTSE 100 Carnival 1165.25 +40.73% Whitbread 3014.00 +25.95% Royal Dutch Shell 1388.40 +23.15% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 577.75 +22.93% Glencore 134.37 +19.44% Rentokil Initial 336.80 -9.07% HSBC Holdings 502.00 -2.52% Halma 1821.75 -1.15% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 178.20 -0.86% Land Securities Group 611.90 -0.15% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 61.78 +52.17% Sig 28.43 +51.22% National Express Group 165.75 +48.65% Restaurant Group 31.97 +38.88% Go-Ahead Group 869.50 +30.75% Plus500 978.90 -4.64% Crest Nicholson Holdings 186.60 -2.96% Bellway 2011.00 -2.90% Hiscox 955.75 -1.97% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 965.00 -1.53% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 61.78 +52.17% Sig 28.43 +51.22% National Express Group 165.75 +48.65% Carnival 1165.25 +40.73% Restaurant Group 31.97 +38.88% Rentokil Initial 336.80 -9.07% Plus500 978.90 -4.64% Crest Nicholson Holdings 186.60 -2.96% Bellway 2011.00 -2.90% HSBC Holdings 502.00 -2.52% AIM Genedrive 16.25 +80.56% ReNeuron Group 103.75 +37.42% Versarien 40.00 +35.59% Firestone Diamonds 0.17 +34.62% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 3.70 +34.55% Hardide 17.50 -22.22% Tertiary Minerals 0.24 -14.29% Tlou Energy Limited 1.60 -13.51% Bahamas Petroleum Company 1.30 -13.33% Artemis Aim Vct 2 22.00 -12.00% Overall Market Genedrive 16.25 +80.56% Cineworld Group 61.78 +52.17% Sig 28.43 +51.22% National Express Group 165.75 +48.65% Carnival 1165.25 +40.73% Hardide 17.50 -22.22% Tertiary Minerals 0.24 -14.29% Ted Baker 137.55 -14.03% Tlou Energy Limited 1.60 -13.51% Bahamas Petroleum Company 1.30 -13.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -