FTSE 100
Carnival                                1165.25      +40.73%
Whitbread                               3014.00      +25.95%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1388.40      +23.15%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       577.75      +22.93%
Glencore                                 134.37      +19.44%
Rentokil Initial                         336.80       -9.07%
HSBC Holdings                            502.00       -2.52%
Halma                                   1821.75       -1.15%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               178.20       -0.86%
Land Securities Group                    611.90       -0.15%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           61.78      +52.17%
Sig                                       28.43      +51.22%
National Express Group                   165.75      +48.65%
Restaurant Group                          31.97      +38.88%
Go-Ahead Group                           869.50      +30.75%
Plus500                                  978.90       -4.64%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 186.60       -2.96%
Bellway                                 2011.00       -2.90%
Hiscox                                   955.75       -1.97%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                 965.00       -1.53%

FTSE 350
Cineworld Group                           61.78      +52.17%
Sig                                       28.43      +51.22%
National Express Group                   165.75      +48.65%
Carnival                                1165.25      +40.73%
Restaurant Group                          31.97      +38.88%
Rentokil Initial                         336.80       -9.07%
Plus500                                  978.90       -4.64%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 186.60       -2.96%
Bellway                                 2011.00       -2.90%
HSBC Holdings                            502.00       -2.52%

AIM
Genedrive                                 16.25      +80.56%
ReNeuron Group                           103.75      +37.42%
Versarien                                 40.00      +35.59%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.17      +34.62%
N4 Pharma  Ord 0.4p                        3.70      +34.55%
Hardide                                   17.50      -22.22%
Tertiary Minerals                          0.24      -14.29%
Tlou Energy Limited                        1.60      -13.51%
Bahamas Petroleum Company                  1.30      -13.33%
Artemis Aim Vct 2                         22.00      -12.00%

