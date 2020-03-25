StockMarketWire.com - Poland and Czech Republic focused spirits company Stock Spirits said it had started manufacturing hand sanitiser to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19.
Hand sanitiser was being made at the company's production facility in the Czech Republic.
The facility had already produced 90,000 bottles of hand sanitiser and the company said it was hoping to be in a position to manufacture more in due course.
The hand sanitiser had been donated to the Czech government for distribution to medical personnel and the emergency services, as well as to the retail sector.
Raw spirit had also been donated to Czech municipalities to help with their own disinfectant manufacturing efforts.
'The company is also in advanced planning to do the same at its production facility in Lublin, Poland, and is in ongoing discussions with Polish state authorities,' Stock Spirits said.
At 9:02am: [LON:STCK] Stock Spirits Group share price was +10.9p at 158.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: