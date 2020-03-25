StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Gfinity said it had signed a media buying agreement with in-game advertising firm Bidstack and advertising technology platform, Venatus Media.
The three-way partnership would see Bidstack and Venatus work together to sell advertising space on Gfinity's web platforms, including Gfinityesports and Realsports101.
This partnership, effective from 1 April, had the potential to 'generate additional revenue from the company's fast growing RealSport101 and Gfinityesports web platforms,' Gfinity said.
'The demand for gaming related content has never been greater and gamers are choosing to visit Gfinity sites en-masse. This is creating increased commercial opportunities,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
