StockMarketWire.com - Yourgene Health said it would provide contract manufacturing services to Novacyt to support the latter's production of Covid-19 tests.
Yourgene would make use of its manufacturing facility in Manchester to work alongside Novacyt to ramp-up production of the test.
The first batches were expected to be shipped from the Manchester site over the next few weeks.
Yourgene said it would initially manufacture critical components for the test.
'The two companies may subsequently seek to expand the agreement to utilize Yourgene's ability to produce final versions of the Covid-19 testing kits,' it added.
At 9:36am: [LON:YGEN] share price was +5.25p at 17.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
