StockMarketWire.com - Specialist brick maker Michelmersh Brick deferred dividend payments, having suspended its operations following the introduction by the UK government of tough Covid-19 containment measures.
Deliveries at all of the group's plants would be suspended during the government's three-week review period.
'The group's plants are highly efficient and will be able to quickly return to normal levels of production once restrictions are lifted,' Michelmersh Brick said.
'Whilst there is much uncertainty, the group is in a strong financial position with substantial cash and good covenant headroom.'
'As such, the Board believes the group is very well protected to see out a period stretching beyond what the UK Government is currently indicating for the pandemic.'
At 9:42am: [LON:MBH] Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC share price was +1.5p at 85.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: