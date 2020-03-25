StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Countryside Properties suspended its dividend to preserve cash and said it had stopped construction works on its sites, which would dent financial performance following the UK government's stricter measures to contain the Covid-19 virus.
'While these measures will inevitably impact the group's financial performance, it is unclear how long they will remain in place or the extent to which they will impact the group,' the company said. 'As a result, the group is withdrawing financial guidance for the current financial year and is suspending dividend payments until further notice.'
'Given the current uncertainty around Covid-19, the board has taken the prudent decision to commence discussions in respect of additional financing facilities, should they be required, and we will update on these discussions in due course,' it added.
At 9:51am: [LON:CSP] Countryside Properties PLC share price was -4.4p at 286.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: