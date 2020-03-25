FTSE 100 Carnival 1139.25 +37.59% Whitbread 3133.00 +30.92% Royal Dutch Shell 1434.00 +27.20% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 569.50 +21.17% Jd Sports Fashion 520.10 +20.37% Rentokil Initial 331.00 -10.64% Johnson Matthey 1848.75 -2.90% Bunzl 1369.50 -2.87% Polymetal International 1293.50 -1.97% Reckitt Benckiser Group 5647.00 -1.94% FTSE 250 Sig 29.85 +58.78% Restaurant Group 36.49 +58.51% Cineworld Group 61.74 +52.07% National Express Group 163.95 +47.04% Marston's 44.84 +44.93% Senior 75.50 -3.64% Plus500 998.30 -2.75% Bellway 2015.00 -2.70% Crest Nicholson Holdings 188.60 -1.92% Elementis 47.52 -1.41% FTSE 350 Sig 29.85 +58.78% Restaurant Group 36.49 +58.51% Cineworld Group 61.74 +52.07% National Express Group 163.95 +47.04% Marston's 44.84 +44.93% Rentokil Initial 331.00 -10.64% Senior 75.50 -3.64% Johnson Matthey 1848.75 -2.90% Bunzl 1369.50 -2.87% Plus500 998.30 -2.75% AIM Genedrive 25.50 +183.33% ReNeuron Group 112.50 +49.01% Secure Income Reit 344.50 +37.80% GAN 137.50 +35.47% EKF Diagnostics Holdings 26.65 +34.94% Nu-oil And Gas 0.02 -22.22% Hardide 17.50 -22.22% Tertiary Minerals 0.23 -16.07% Fastjet 0.12 -13.79% Time Out Group Hc 38.00 -13.64% Overall Market Genedrive 25.50 +183.33% Sig 29.85 +58.78% Restaurant Group 36.49 +58.51% Cineworld Group 61.74 +52.07% Nanoco Group 11.08 +50.75% Ted Baker 122.50 -23.44% Hardide 17.50 -22.22% Nu-oil And Gas 0.02 -22.22% Tertiary Minerals 0.23 -16.07% Fastjet 0.12 -13.79%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -