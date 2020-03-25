StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Carnival                                1139.25      +37.59%
Whitbread                               3133.00      +30.92%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1434.00      +27.20%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       569.50      +21.17%
Jd Sports Fashion                        520.10      +20.37%
Rentokil Initial                         331.00      -10.64%
Johnson Matthey                         1848.75       -2.90%
Bunzl                                   1369.50       -2.87%
Polymetal International                 1293.50       -1.97%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 5647.00       -1.94%

FTSE 250
Sig                                       29.85      +58.78%
Restaurant Group                          36.49      +58.51%
Cineworld Group                           61.74      +52.07%
National Express Group                   163.95      +47.04%
Marston's                                 44.84      +44.93%
Senior                                    75.50       -3.64%
Plus500                                  998.30       -2.75%
Bellway                                 2015.00       -2.70%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 188.60       -1.92%
Elementis                                 47.52       -1.41%

FTSE 350
Rentokil Initial                         331.00      -10.64%
Senior                                    75.50       -3.64%
Johnson Matthey                         1848.75       -2.90%
Bunzl                                   1369.50       -2.87%
Plus500                                  998.30       -2.75%

AIM
Genedrive                                 25.50     +183.33%
ReNeuron Group                           112.50      +49.01%
Secure Income Reit                       344.50      +37.80%
GAN                                      137.50      +35.47%
EKF Diagnostics Holdings                  26.65      +34.94%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.02      -22.22%
Hardide                                   17.50      -22.22%
Tertiary Minerals                          0.23      -16.07%
Fastjet                                    0.12      -13.79%
Time Out Group Hc                         38.00      -13.64%

Overall Market
Ted Baker                                122.50      -23.44%
Hardide                                   17.50      -22.22%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.02      -22.22%
Tertiary Minerals                          0.23      -16.07%
Fastjet                                    0.12      -13.79%