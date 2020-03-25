StockMarketWire.com - Vaccine delivery system developer N4 Pharma said it was undertaking a proof of concept research project to demonstrate its technology's ability to be used for potential Covid-19 vaccines.
The study would use a Covid-19 DNA plasmid to test the effectiveness of the company's Nuvec delivery system. More specifically, it would show whether Nuvec was capable of loading the Covid-19 plasmid and transfecting cells with the plasmid in vitro.
At 10:00am: (LON:N4P) N4 Pharma Plc Ord 0.4p share price was +0.55p at 3.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
