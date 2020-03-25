StockMarketWire.com - Aviation service provider Gama Aviation warned that demand for its services was now reducing at a significant rate as the threat of an expected escalation in Covid-19 cases would ramp up focus on containment by national governments and increase the threat of airport closures.
'The Covid-19 crisis is likely to severely impact the group's trading performance,' the company warned, as it scrapped financial guidance for the year ending 31 December 2020, citing uncertainty caused by the evolving and unpredictable nature of the coronavirus pandemic.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
