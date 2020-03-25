StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Carnival                                1073.50      +29.65%
Whitbread                               2909.50      +21.58%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1366.60      +21.22%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       560.75      +19.31%
Aveva Group                             3570.00      +16.67%
Rentokil Initial                         309.65      -16.40%
Melrose Industries                        99.35       -3.87%
Imperial Brands                         1281.40       -3.80%
Land Securities Group                    590.20       -3.69%
HSBC Holdings                            496.50       -3.59%

FTSE 250
Restaurant Group                          40.45      +75.72%
Sig                                       31.40      +67.02%
Cineworld Group                           60.68      +49.46%
National Express Group                   161.90      +45.20%
Marston's                                 41.39      +33.78%
Senior                                    71.78       -8.39%
Cairn Energy                              82.90       -7.11%
Countryside Properties                   272.90       -6.16%
Essentra                                 229.30       -4.93%
Vistry Group                             593.50       -4.12%

FTSE 350
Rentokil Initial                         309.65      -16.40%
Senior                                    71.78       -8.39%
Cairn Energy                              82.90       -7.11%
Countryside Properties                   272.90       -6.16%
Essentra                                 229.30       -4.93%

AIM
Genedrive                                 33.50     +272.22%
Echo Energy                                0.60     +118.18%
Gfinity                                    1.82      +92.11%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.20      +53.85%
ReNeuron Group                           110.00      +45.70%
Plutus Powergen                            0.04      -22.22%
Hardide                                   17.50      -22.22%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.02      -22.22%
Ukrproduct Group                           3.75      -21.05%
C4x Discovery Holdings                    11.00      -16.98%

Overall Market
Hardide                                   17.50      -22.22%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.02      -22.22%
Plutus Powergen                            0.04      -22.22%
Ted Baker                                125.70      -21.44%
Ukrproduct Group                           3.75      -21.05%