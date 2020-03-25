FTSE 100 Carnival 1073.50 +29.65% Whitbread 2909.50 +21.58% Royal Dutch Shell 1366.60 +21.22% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 560.75 +19.31% Aveva Group 3570.00 +16.67% Rentokil Initial 309.65 -16.40% Melrose Industries 99.35 -3.87% Imperial Brands 1281.40 -3.80% Land Securities Group 590.20 -3.69% HSBC Holdings 496.50 -3.59% FTSE 250 Restaurant Group 40.45 +75.72% Sig 31.40 +67.02% Cineworld Group 60.68 +49.46% National Express Group 161.90 +45.20% Marston's 41.39 +33.78% Senior 71.78 -8.39% Cairn Energy 82.90 -7.11% Countryside Properties 272.90 -6.16% Essentra 229.30 -4.93% Vistry Group 593.50 -4.12% FTSE 350 Restaurant Group 40.45 +75.72% Sig 31.40 +67.02% Cineworld Group 60.68 +49.46% National Express Group 161.90 +45.20% Marston's 41.39 +33.78% Rentokil Initial 309.65 -16.40% Senior 71.78 -8.39% Cairn Energy 82.90 -7.11% Countryside Properties 272.90 -6.16% Essentra 229.30 -4.93% AIM Genedrive 33.50 +272.22% Echo Energy 0.60 +118.18% Gfinity 1.82 +92.11% Firestone Diamonds 0.20 +53.85% ReNeuron Group 110.00 +45.70% Plutus Powergen 0.04 -22.22% Hardide 17.50 -22.22% Nu-oil And Gas 0.02 -22.22% Ukrproduct Group 3.75 -21.05% C4x Discovery Holdings 11.00 -16.98% Overall Market Genedrive 33.50 +272.22% Echo Energy 0.60 +118.18% Gfinity 1.82 +92.11% Restaurant Group 40.45 +75.72% Sig 31.40 +67.02% Hardide 17.50 -22.22% Nu-oil And Gas 0.02 -22.22% Plutus Powergen 0.04 -22.22% Ted Baker 125.70 -21.44% Ukrproduct Group 3.75 -21.05%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
