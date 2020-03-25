FTSE 100 Carnival 1090.25 +31.67% Whitbread 2888.50 +20.71% Royal Dutch Shell 1357.80 +20.44% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 562.00 +19.57% Aveva Group 3532.00 +15.42% Rentokil Initial 306.65 -17.21% Land Securities Group 581.90 -5.04% Melrose Industries 98.32 -4.87% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 171.18 -4.77% Imperial Brands 1269.70 -4.68% FTSE 250 Restaurant Group 39.50 +71.59% Sig 31.75 +68.88% National Express Group 164.60 +47.62% Cineworld Group 59.18 +45.76% Marston's 39.71 +28.35% Senior 70.78 -9.66% Hochschild Mining 119.40 -7.44% Cairn Energy 83.48 -6.46% Countryside Properties 272.50 -6.29% Essentra 227.00 -5.89% FTSE 350 Restaurant Group 39.50 +71.59% Sig 31.75 +68.88% National Express Group 164.60 +47.62% Cineworld Group 59.18 +45.76% Carnival 1090.25 +31.67% Rentokil Initial 306.65 -17.21% Senior 70.78 -9.66% Hochschild Mining 119.40 -7.44% Cairn Energy 83.48 -6.46% Countryside Properties 272.50 -6.29% AIM Genedrive 32.00 +255.56% Gfinity 1.82 +92.11% Echo Energy 0.53 +90.91% Firestone Diamonds 0.20 +53.85% Versarien 43.00 +45.76% Hardide 17.50 -22.22% Nu-oil And Gas 0.02 -22.22% Plutus Powergen 0.04 -22.22% Ukrproduct Group 3.75 -21.05% Transense Technologies 42.50 -15.84% Overall Market Genedrive 32.00 +255.56% Gfinity 1.82 +92.11% Echo Energy 0.53 +90.91% Restaurant Group 39.50 +71.59% Sig 31.75 +68.88% Hardide 17.50 -22.22% Nu-oil And Gas 0.02 -22.22% Plutus Powergen 0.04 -22.22% Ukrproduct Group 3.75 -21.05% Ted Baker 129.45 -19.09%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -