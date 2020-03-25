StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Carnival                                1090.25      +31.67%
Whitbread                               2888.50      +20.71%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1357.80      +20.44%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       562.00      +19.57%
Aveva Group                             3532.00      +15.42%
Rentokil Initial                         306.65      -17.21%
Land Securities Group                    581.90       -5.04%
Melrose Industries                        98.32       -4.87%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               171.18       -4.77%
Imperial Brands                         1269.70       -4.68%

FTSE 250
Restaurant Group                          39.50      +71.59%
Sig                                       31.75      +68.88%
National Express Group                   164.60      +47.62%
Cineworld Group                           59.18      +45.76%
Marston's                                 39.71      +28.35%
Senior                                    70.78       -9.66%
Hochschild Mining                        119.40       -7.44%
Cairn Energy                              83.48       -6.46%
Countryside Properties                   272.50       -6.29%
Essentra                                 227.00       -5.89%

FTSE 350
AIM
Genedrive                                 32.00     +255.56%
Gfinity                                    1.82      +92.11%
Echo Energy                                0.53      +90.91%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.20      +53.85%
Versarien                                 43.00      +45.76%
Hardide                                   17.50      -22.22%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.02      -22.22%
Plutus Powergen                            0.04      -22.22%
Ukrproduct Group                           3.75      -21.05%
Transense Technologies                    42.50      -15.84%

Overall Market
