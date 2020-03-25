StockMarketWire.com - Tailoring company Bagir said it had put the majority of its tailored garments orders on hold following widespread retail store closures in the US and UK.
The company said it had closed manufacturing sites in Egypt and Ethiopia, with employees still retained so production can re-commence once 'the acute phase of this pandemic passe'.
Bagir said its manufacturing site in Vietnam would remain open with reduced production and workforce for the time being.
The majority of employees in Bagir's offices around the world, including a tits HQ in Israel, were working remotely or had been furloughed.
At 1:06pm: [LON:BAGR] Bagir Group Ltd share price was -0.05p at 0.43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: