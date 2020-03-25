StockMarketWire.com - Ming group Red Rock Resources said it was currently unable to visit any of its operations in Africa due to travel restrictions imposed to combat Covid-19.
'We do not anticipate that this will inhibit our activities in the near-term,' chairman Andrew Bell said.
Planning for a new stage of exploration on the Luanshimba license in the Democratic Republic of Congo continued, Red Rock said.
At 1:29pm: [LON:RRR] Red Rock Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
