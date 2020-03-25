StockMarketWire.com - Energy and water supplier to small businesses Yu said it expected to report annual adjusted earnings at least in line with market expectations.
Revenue for the year through December 2019 was seen rising about 35% to around £110m, ahead of market expectations.
The company said it was delaying the release of its results until after 31 March in line with the a UK regulatory request to all companies.
'The company will provide further updates to the market as and when there is greater clarity on the impact of Covid-19 on the trading environment and the UK government's public health policy measures,' it added.
At 1:55pm: [LON:YU.] Yu Group Plc share price was +5p at 72.5p
