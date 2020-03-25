FTSE 100 Carnival 1104.00 +33.33% Royal Dutch Shell 1414.90 +25.50% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 570.75 +21.44% Whitbread 2897.50 +21.08% Bhp Group 1302.50 +17.79% Rentokil Initial 303.45 -18.08% Land Securities Group 574.30 -6.28% Ocado Group 1182.00 -5.48% Melrose Industries 98.45 -4.74% Imperial Brands 1273.50 -4.39% FTSE 250 Restaurant Group 43.39 +88.49% Sig 32.23 +71.44% National Express Group 168.25 +50.90% Cineworld Group 60.51 +49.04% Marston's 44.16 +42.73% Senior 72.15 -7.91% Plus500 952.30 -7.23% Oxford Instruments 1054.00 -4.87% Essentra 229.90 -4.68% Countryside Properties 278.10 -4.37% FTSE 350 Restaurant Group 43.39 +88.49% Sig 32.23 +71.44% National Express Group 168.25 +50.90% Cineworld Group 60.51 +49.04% Marston's 44.16 +42.73% Rentokil Initial 303.45 -18.08% Senior 72.15 -7.91% Plus500 952.30 -7.23% Land Securities Group 574.20 -6.30% Ocado Group 1182.00 -5.48% AIM Genedrive 36.50 +305.56% Echo Energy 0.60 +118.18% Gfinity 1.88 +97.37% Firestone Diamonds 0.20 +53.85% Versarien 43.50 +47.46% Hardide 17.50 -22.22% Nu-oil And Gas 0.02 -22.22% Plutus Powergen 0.04 -22.22% Ukrproduct Group 3.75 -21.05% Transense Technologies 42.50 -15.84% Overall Market Genedrive 36.50 +305.56% Echo Energy 0.60 +118.18% Gfinity 1.88 +97.37% Restaurant Group 43.39 +88.49% Sig 32.23 +71.44% Hardide 17.50 -22.22% Nu-oil And Gas 0.02 -22.22% Plutus Powergen 0.04 -22.22% Ricardo 388.00 -21.46% Ukrproduct Group 3.75 -21.05%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
