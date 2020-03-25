StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Carnival                                1104.00      +33.33%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1414.90      +25.50%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       570.75      +21.44%
Whitbread                               2897.50      +21.08%
Bhp Group                               1302.50      +17.79%
Rentokil Initial                         303.45      -18.08%
Land Securities Group                    574.30       -6.28%
Ocado Group                             1182.00       -5.48%
Melrose Industries                        98.45       -4.74%
Imperial Brands                         1273.50       -4.39%

FTSE 250
Restaurant Group                          43.39      +88.49%
Sig                                       32.23      +71.44%
National Express Group                   168.25      +50.90%
Cineworld Group                           60.51      +49.04%
Marston's                                 44.16      +42.73%
Senior                                    72.15       -7.91%
Plus500                                  952.30       -7.23%
Oxford Instruments                      1054.00       -4.87%
Essentra                                 229.90       -4.68%
Countryside Properties                   278.10       -4.37%

AIM
Genedrive                                 36.50     +305.56%
Echo Energy                                0.60     +118.18%
Gfinity                                    1.88      +97.37%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.20      +53.85%
Versarien                                 43.50      +47.46%
Hardide                                   17.50      -22.22%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.02      -22.22%
Plutus Powergen                            0.04      -22.22%
Ukrproduct Group                           3.75      -21.05%
Transense Technologies                    42.50      -15.84%

