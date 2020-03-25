StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost African airline Fastjet said it had suspended all of its Zimbabwe flight operations following government moves there and in South Africa to counter the spread of Covid-19.
The flights would be suspended from 27 March until 16 April 2020, during which time the majority of the company's employees would work from home or go on leave.
Fastjet said its FedAir business was seeing significant deferrals of existing bookings to late 2020.
The company had cash reserves of $2.0m at 23 March.
At 2:17pm: [LON:FJET] Fastjet PLC share price was -0.02p at 0.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
