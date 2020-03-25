StockMarketWire.com - Tertiary Minerals said managing director Richard Clemmey had resigned and would leave his position at the end of June.
In the interim he would manage an upcoming drill programme at the company's Pyramid gold mine in Nevada.
Executive chairman Patrick Cheetham would assume the role of chief executive as an interim measure while the company sought a replacement.
At 2:34pm: [LON:TYM] Tertiary Minerals PLC share price was -0.06p at 0.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
