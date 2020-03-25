StockMarketWire.com - Training solutions provider Pennant International said it had identified three potential risks to its business from Covid-19.
These included difficulty holding review events with customers that attracted milestone payments and an inability to gain access to customer facilities to deliver services.
Pennant said it faced the broader risk of governments and major manufacturers delaying contract awards.
'With the first two risks set out above, we are working closely with the applicable customers to establish solutions so that reviews and services can be held and provided via remote means,' the company said.
'We are confident that workarounds will be possible (and in some cases, these are already being implemented) but the impact on the timing and amount of any affected revenues is not yet clear.'
Providing financial guidance was extremely difficult at the current time, Pennant said.
It added that it intended to announce preliminary results for the year ended 31 December on 20 April and would provide a further update at that point.
At 2:41pm: [LON:PEN] Pennant International Group PLC share price was 0p at 44.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
