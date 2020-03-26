UK
30/03/2020 08:30 Mortgage Approvals
30/03/2020 08:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
30/03/2020 08:30 Current Account
30/03/2020 08:30 Revised Business Investment q/q
30/03/2020 08:30 Final GDP q/q
30/03/2020 08:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
30/03/2020 23:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
01/04/2020 08:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 23:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
02/04/2020 08:30 Construction PMI
03/04/2020 08:30 Final Services PMI
US
27/03/2020 12:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: 0.10%
27/03/2020 12:30 Personal Income m/m | Forecast: 0.40% | Previous: 0.60%
27/03/2020 12:30 Personal Spending m/m | Forecast: 0.30% | Previous: 0.20%
27/03/2020 14:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment | Forecast: 93.3 | Previous: 95.9
27/03/2020 14:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
30/03/2020 14:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
31/03/2020 13:45 Chicago PMI
31/03/2020 14:00 CB Consumer Confidence
01/04/2020 12:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
01/04/2020 13:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 14:00 Construction Spending m/m
01/04/2020 14:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 14:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
02/04/2020 11:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
02/04/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
02/04/2020 12:30 Trade Balance
02/04/2020 14:00 Factory Orders m/m
03/04/2020 12:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
03/04/2020 12:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
03/04/2020 12:30 Unemployment Rate
03/04/2020 13:45 Final Services PMI
03/04/2020 14:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
EU
30/03/2020 06:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
30/03/2020 06:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
31/03/2020 00:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
31/03/2020 06:00 German Import Prices m/m
31/03/2020 07:55 German Unemployment Change
31/03/2020 08:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
31/03/2020 09:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
01/04/2020 07:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 07:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 07:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 07:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 08:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 08:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
01/04/2020 09:00 Unemployment Rate
02/04/2020 07:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
02/04/2020 09:00 PPI m/m
03/04/2020 06:45 French Gov Budget Balance
03/04/2020 07:15 Spanish Services PMI
03/04/2020 07:45 Italian Services PMI
03/04/2020 07:50 French Final Services PMI
03/04/2020 07:55 German Final Services PMI
03/04/2020 08:00 Final Services PMI
03/04/2020 09:00 Retail Sales m/m
JP
30/03/2020 23:30 Unemployment Rate
30/03/2020 23:50 Retail Sales y/y
30/03/2020 23:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
31/03/2020 05:00 Housing Starts y/y
31/03/2020 23:50 Tankan Manufacturing Index
01/04/2020 00:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 05:00 Consumer Confidence
01/04/2020 23:50 Monetary Base y/y
