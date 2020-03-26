StockMarketWire.com - Electronic goods retailer Dixons Carphone warned on profit after shutting all its stores across the UK amid the government-imposed lockdown across the country to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.
'We will not achieve our previous guidance for current year adjusted pre-tax profit of £210m or for net debt to be lower year-on-year,' the company said, adding that the shuttered stores were expected to contribute sales of about £400m for the rest of the year.
The company also said it would consider whether to pull its final dividend - due in September - when it releases its annual results.
The company said, however, it had sufficient funding capacity available to meet its obligations over the foreseeable future.
'The Covid-19 situation continues to develop and is likely to remain uncertain for some time. We will therefore not update current year or medium-term guidance until the impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer,' it added.
At 8:12am: [LON:DC.] Dixons Carphone PLC share price was -0.74p at 79.92p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: