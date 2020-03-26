StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said its treatment for hyperkalaemia, a disease reflecting elevated levels of potassium in the blood, had been approved in Japan.
The approval of the company's drug Lokelma, a non-resin potassium binder, by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare was based on positive results from stand-alone studies in Japan and global clinical trial programmes, the company said.
'It was also supported by Dialize, a global trial for end-stage renal disease patients on haemodialysis, which demonstrated the 'positive efficacy and safety of Lokelma in the management of hyperkalaemiam,' it added.
At 8:29am: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was -261p at 6657p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
