StockMarketWire.com - Avon Rubber said it had received an initial order, worth $20m, under its contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency.

Deliveries under this order were expected to commence in early 2021, the company said.

The announced came a day after Avon Rubber revealed that it was awarded a three-and-a-half-year contract worth a maximum $333m to supply the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency with enhanced body armor plates.




At 9:09am: [LON:AVON] Avon Rubber PLC share price was -87.5p at 2262.5p



