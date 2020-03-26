StockMarketWire.com - Avon Rubber said it had received an initial order, worth $20m, under its contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency.
Deliveries under this order were expected to commence in early 2021, the company said.
The announced came a day after Avon Rubber revealed that it was awarded a three-and-a-half-year contract worth a maximum $333m to supply the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency with enhanced body armor plates.
At 9:09am: [LON:AVON] Avon Rubber PLC share price was -87.5p at 2262.5p
