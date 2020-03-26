StockMarketWire.com - Oil & gas drilling and production services provider Ades said trading year-to-date had been in line with management expectations as the Covid-19 pandemic, had not 'significantly' impacted its operations, with assets operating as usual.
The company also said it would delay the release of its annual results following a request from the UK Financial Conduct Authority.
The results were previously scheduled for release on 30 March 2020.
'The board of directors believes that ADES is economically robust to withstand the rapidly evolving situation with Covid-19 and market volatility caused by the recent oil price fall,' the company said.
At 9:14am: [LON:ADES] ADES International Holding Ltd share price was -0.15p at 8.68p
