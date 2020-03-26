StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company, Panthera Resources, has appointed Mark Bolton as managing director, with effect from 1 April, 2020.
The appointment follows an almost year-long international search by the board for a candidate with the necessary skills and drive to optimise Panthera's unique mix of exceptional assets for the benefit of all stakeholders.
Mr Bolton joins Panthera from his role as CFO of Oilex Ltd, a Perth-based, AIM-listed oil and gas producer where he has played a key role in resolving a number of complex legacy issues including a long-standing dispute with its joint venture partner, an Indian state-owned company.
At 9:48am: [LON:PAT] Panthera Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was -0.15p at 5.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
