FTSE 100 Whitbread 3075.50 +28.52% Carnival 1041.00 +25.72% Hargreaves Lansdown 1377.75 +18.98% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 548.75 +16.76% Kingfisher 165.90 +15.69% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 127.48 -6.78% Royal Dutch Shell 1329.10 -6.23% Land Securities Group 565.60 -5.80% Royal Dutch Shell 1373.60 -5.72% British Land Company 347.85 -5.60% FTSE 250 Restaurant Group 42.55 +84.84% Sig 31.05 +65.16% Mccarthy & Stone 67.55 +39.97% Grafton Group 533.00 +34.94% Icg Enterprise Trust 664.00 +30.20% Ibstock 159.65 -9.08% Games Workshop Group 4255.00 -7.74% Hochschild Mining 119.10 -7.67% Elementis 48.77 -7.02% Bank Of Georgia Group 984.50 -6.68% FTSE 350 Restaurant Group 42.55 +84.84% Sig 31.05 +65.16% Mccarthy & Stone 67.55 +39.97% Grafton Group 533.00 +34.94% Icg Enterprise Trust 664.00 +30.20% Ibstock 159.65 -9.08% Games Workshop Group 4255.00 -7.74% Hochschild Mining 119.10 -7.67% Elementis 48.77 -7.02% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 127.48 -6.78% AIM Genedrive 27.00 +200.00% Gfinity 2.35 +147.37% Arena Events Group Ord 1p 11.25 +104.55% Dalata Hotel Group 267.50 +50.11% EKF Diagnostics Holdings 27.60 +39.75% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 17.50 -36.36% Netscientific 0.90 -28.00% Serabi Mining 54.50 -24.31% Urban Exposure Ord Gbp0.01 41.20 -22.99% Global Invacom Group 3.50 -22.22% Overall Market Genedrive 27.00 +200.00% Gfinity 2.35 +147.37% Arena Events Group Ord 1p 11.25 +104.55% Restaurant Group 42.55 +84.84% Sig 31.05 +65.16% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 17.50 -36.36% Netscientific 0.90 -28.00% Serabi Mining 54.50 -24.31% Urban Exposure Ord Gbp0.01 41.20 -22.99% Global Invacom Group 3.50 -22.22%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
