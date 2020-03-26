StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Whitbread                               3075.50      +28.52%
Carnival                                1041.00      +25.72%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1377.75      +18.98%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       548.75      +16.76%
Kingfisher                               165.90      +15.69%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             127.48       -6.78%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1329.10       -6.23%
Land Securities Group                    565.60       -5.80%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1373.60       -5.72%
British Land Company                     347.85       -5.60%

FTSE 250
Restaurant Group                          42.55      +84.84%
Sig                                       31.05      +65.16%
Mccarthy & Stone                          67.55      +39.97%
Grafton Group                            533.00      +34.94%
Icg Enterprise Trust                     664.00      +30.20%
Ibstock                                  159.65       -9.08%
Games Workshop Group                    4255.00       -7.74%
Hochschild Mining                        119.10       -7.67%
Elementis                                 48.77       -7.02%
Bank Of Georgia Group                    984.50       -6.68%

FTSE 350
AIM
Genedrive                                 27.00     +200.00%
Gfinity                                    2.35     +147.37%
Arena Events Group  Ord 1p                11.25     +104.55%
Dalata Hotel Group                       267.50      +50.11%
EKF Diagnostics Holdings                  27.60      +39.75%
Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di               17.50      -36.36%
Netscientific                              0.90      -28.00%
Serabi Mining                             54.50      -24.31%
Urban Exposure  Ord Gbp0.01               41.20      -22.99%
Global Invacom Group                       3.50      -22.22%

Overall Market
