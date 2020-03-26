StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Whitbread                               3011.00      +25.83%
Carnival                                1040.75      +25.69%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1372.25      +18.50%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3574.25      +17.19%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       550.25      +17.07%
Land Securities Group                    553.10       -7.88%
British Land Company                     340.50       -7.60%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             126.50       -7.50%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1320.50       -6.84%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1367.70       -6.13%

FTSE 250
Restaurant Group                          43.79      +90.23%
Sig                                       31.00      +64.89%
Mccarthy & Stone                          67.75      +40.39%
Grafton Group                            539.00      +36.46%
Icg Enterprise Trust                     671.00      +31.57%
Ibstock                                  157.35      -10.39%
Micro Focus International                358.55       -9.18%
Hochschild Mining                        119.10       -7.67%
Games Workshop Group                    4288.00       -7.03%
Premier Oil                               17.79       -6.81%

FTSE 350
AIM
Genedrive                                 28.50     +216.67%
Gfinity                                    2.25     +136.84%
Arena Events Group  Ord 1p                11.25     +104.55%
Venture Life Group                        41.00      +57.69%
Concepta                                   1.20      +45.45%
Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di               17.50      -36.36%
Serabi Mining                             54.00      -25.00%
Urban Exposure  Ord Gbp0.01               41.20      -22.99%
Global Invacom Group                       3.50      -22.22%
Tlou Energy Limited                        1.50      -18.92%

Overall Market
