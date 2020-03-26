FTSE 100 Whitbread 3011.00 +25.83% Carnival 1040.75 +25.69% Hargreaves Lansdown 1372.25 +18.50% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3574.25 +17.19% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 550.25 +17.07% Land Securities Group 553.10 -7.88% British Land Company 340.50 -7.60% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 126.50 -7.50% Royal Dutch Shell 1320.50 -6.84% Royal Dutch Shell 1367.70 -6.13% FTSE 250 Restaurant Group 43.79 +90.23% Sig 31.00 +64.89% Mccarthy & Stone 67.75 +40.39% Grafton Group 539.00 +36.46% Icg Enterprise Trust 671.00 +31.57% Ibstock 157.35 -10.39% Micro Focus International 358.55 -9.18% Hochschild Mining 119.10 -7.67% Games Workshop Group 4288.00 -7.03% Premier Oil 17.79 -6.81% FTSE 350 Restaurant Group 43.79 +90.23% Sig 31.00 +64.89% Mccarthy & Stone 67.75 +40.39% Grafton Group 539.00 +36.46% Icg Enterprise Trust 671.00 +31.57% Ibstock 157.35 -10.39% Micro Focus International 358.55 -9.18% Land Securities Group 553.10 -7.88% Hochschild Mining 119.10 -7.67% British Land Company 340.50 -7.60% AIM Genedrive 28.50 +216.67% Gfinity 2.25 +136.84% Arena Events Group Ord 1p 11.25 +104.55% Venture Life Group 41.00 +57.69% Concepta 1.20 +45.45% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 17.50 -36.36% Serabi Mining 54.00 -25.00% Urban Exposure Ord Gbp0.01 41.20 -22.99% Global Invacom Group 3.50 -22.22% Tlou Energy Limited 1.50 -18.92% Overall Market Genedrive 28.50 +216.67% Gfinity 2.25 +136.84% Arena Events Group Ord 1p 11.25 +104.55% Restaurant Group 43.79 +90.23% Sig 31.00 +64.89% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 17.50 -36.36% Serabi Mining 54.00 -25.00% Urban Exposure Ord Gbp0.01 41.20 -22.99% Global Invacom Group 3.50 -22.22% Tlou Energy Limited 1.50 -18.92%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -